GUJCET 2022 admit card released: Check how to download

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Gujarat Common Entrance Exam (GUJCET) 2022 admit card. Candidates who submitted the application form online can now download the GUJCET 2022 admit card from the official website — gujcet.gseb.org.

This year, the GUJCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 18.

To download the admit card of GUJCET 2022, candidates have to enter their registered mobile number/email Id and date of birth/application number.

How to download the GUJCET admit card 2022

Step 1: Visit the GUJCET 2022 official website — gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link to admit card.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the given fields.

Step 4: Check all the details mentioned in the GUJCET admit card.

Step 5: Download and save the GUJCET 2022 admit card for future reference.

Candidates appearing for the exam must carry their GUJCET 2022 admit card along with one valid government ID proof at the examination center.

GUJCET admit card 2022 will list the candidate’s personal details, photograph, signature, exam date and time, exam day guidelines and other details. Candidates must check all the details mentioned in the admit card of GUJCET 2022 clearly. In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, the candidate must contact the exam authority for corrections.