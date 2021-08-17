GUJCET 2021 window to raise objections closes today, result expected to be out soon

Today is the last date to submit objections against the GUJCET 2021 answer key. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the window to submit objections at 5 pm on August 17, 2021. As per the submitted objections, GSEB will update the answer key and based on the final key, the GUJCET 2021 result will be announced.

Candidates who wish to submit objections against the GUJCET 2021 answer key before the lapse of the deadline can do so by downloading the objection form from gseb.org. After downloading the form, candidates need to enter a question number and response against which the objection has been raised. Then, the form is to be sent through email at gsebsciencekeys@gmail.com.

However, to successfully submit the objection, GUJCET 2021 aspirants also need to pay the objection fee. It is Rs 500 per objection. The fee is to be paid via e-challan. Along with the form, candidates have to send a copy of the challan. The candidates also need to send their bank account number, bank name, branch details, and IFSC code with the objection form. If the objection is valid and is accepted by the authorities then the fee amount will be refunded.

The final answer key is important as the result is based on it. However, the candidates cannot challenge the final key. Candidates who are waiting for the GUJCET 2021 result can use the answer key to evaluate performance in the exam. To do so, candidates need to add 1 mark for the correct answer and deduct 0.25 marks for the incorrect answer. When marks are added and deducted for all the questions, candidates will know their probable scores.

The GUJCET 2021 result is released in the form of a scorecard. It comprises details like name, seat number, group, subject wise marks, total marks, percentile rank, etc. Candidates can check the result from the official website. To do so, candidates need to visit gseb.org. Then, candidates need to click on the ‘result’ link. Following this, login appears on the screen. Candidates can only access it by entering the 6 digit seat number. Once login, candidates can check the result from the dashboard.

Candidates who qualify for the exam are called for the Gujarat ACPC counselling. To participate in the ACPC counselling candidates have to register themselves with the basic details like roll number, rank and percentile attained, etc. After this, they have to choose their course and college in the choice filling round. Thereafter, the merit list is prepared and seats allotted in the colleges are done.