GUJCET 2021 result likely today: Know ACPC counselling schedule and process here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is likely to announce the GUJCET 2021 result today. The candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check their results at gseb.org. Candidates who have qualified can now participate in ACPC counselling to get admission in UG engineering and pharmacy courses.

How to check GUJCET 2021 result

Candidates can check their results for GUJCET 2021 by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website, gseb.org.

Step 2: Now, click on the relevant link for the result.

Step 3: Then, enter the 6 digit seat number.

Step 4: Next, click on the ‘go’ button.

Step 5: Now, the result will appear on the screen. Download or take a screenshot.

The result of GUJCET 2021 will be prepared based on the final answer key of the exam. It contains details like seat number, name, group, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks, percentile rank. GSEB will also release the mark sheet after the declaration of the result. For candidates belonging to other boards, the mark sheets will be sent via post.

Qualified candidates can register for ACPC counselling 2021 until August 22, 2021. The merit list for the registered candidates will be released on September 1, 2021.

CBSE candidates who have not received transfer certificates yet can complete the registration process by uploading the bonafide certificate or an Aadhar card.

The counselling is conducted by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat. To participate in the counselling, the candidates have to first register. Then, the ACPC 2021 choice filling will be done. After this, the seat allotment result is published. Then, those who have been allotted seats have to pay the admission fee.

The ACPC 2021 merit will be prepared based on marks secured in class 12 and GUJCET 2021. 50 per cent weightage will be given to theory percentile issued by respective boards in the mathematics or biology along with physics and chemistry and the rest of 50 per cent weightage will be given to GUJCET result.

Based on merit, the candidates are granted admission in degree engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses.

GUJCET is a state-level examination that comprises multiple-choice questions from physics, chemistry and mathematics/biology. The shortlisted candidates are granted admission in government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed institutes of Gujarat.

GUJCET 2021 was held on August 6, 2021, in pen-paper mode. Around 2.2 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam. The exam was basically held in 3 sessions. The first session was for physics & chemistry and was conducted from 10 am – 12 pm. The second session was for the biology paper which was held from 1 pm to 2 pm. In the third session, the mathematics paper was held from 3 pm to 4 pm.

A total of 1,12,816 students were present in the physics/chemistry paper. In the mathematics paper, 46,216 students appeared and in the biology paper, 67,249 students were present.