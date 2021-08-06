GUJCET 2021 held today, know answer key and result date

Until the official answer key of GUJCET 2021 is not released, candidates may use the unofficial answer key to predict the score in the exam. (Representative Image)

Gujarat CET 2021 has been conducted today and the answer key and the result will be released soon. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) conducted GUJCET 2021 today, in offline mode. Approximately 1.18 lakh students registered for the entrance exam, in hopes to get admission in degree engineering, pharmacy and diploma courses.

Now that the exam is over, the GUJCET 2021 answer key is going to be released within 5-6 days at the official website – gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2021 result is expected to be published in the first week of September. It will be released under the candidate login and will be prepared based on the final answer key of the exam. To check it, candidates will need a seat number.

Until the official answer key of GUJCET 2021 is not released, candidates may use the unofficial answer key to predict the score in the exam. The unofficial answer key has been provided by various coaching institutes, for physics and chemistry, biology, and maths paper. To calculate marks via the unofficial answer key, first, tally both the answer key and respective responses, then add 1 mark for the correct answer, and deduct 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

Also Read | WBJEE 2021 final answer key released, result soon

However, the unofficial answer key is not as accurate as the official key. Candidates can download the GUJCET 2021 official answer key in PDF format directly from the board’s official website. GSEB classifies the GUJCET answer key into two types i.e. provisional and final answer key.

In case, there is any error or mistakes in any question, then candidates can file an objection and submit it by paying the objection fee along with the necessary proof. The objection fee shall be Rs 500 per question challenged. However, the accepted payment mode is only through net banking mode. This fee is refundable if the claim is found to be correct.

The GUJCET 2021 result is prepared on the basis of the GUJCET final answer key. Candidates can download their respective scorecard by logging in with their 6 digit seat roll number. The merit list is prepared on the basis of 60 per cent marks in Class 12th PCM / PCB and 40 per cent from GUJCET percentage.

The scorecard consists of important details like percentage scored, marks obtained in all subjects, grades etc. Candidates need their GUJCET results at the time of counselling.

GUJCET is held for admissions into the Engineering and Pharmacy UG graduation and diploma courses. The entrance exam has been conducted at 74 test venues in Ahmedabad city and rural areas. More than 38 colleges in Gujarat accept the GUJCET score for admissions. The rank procured in GUJCET is taken into consideration for seat allotment and allocation.

However, the counselling and document verification is done by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). Candidates can choose from a range of courses like MBBS/BDS/BAMS or B.Tech / Biotech / B.Pharma / D.Pharma etc after appearing in the GUJCET examination.