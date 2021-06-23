GUJCET 2021 application process to begin today, check details here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will begin the application Gujarat common entrance test (GUJCET) 2021 today. The online application process will be conducted from June 23 onwards. The last date to apply is June 30. Candidates can apply at gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2021 exam will be conducted in offline mode. While the final exam dates have not been announced yet, they will likely be conducted in the month of August. The scores will be used for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the institutes in Gujarat. The admit cards are expected to be released in the first week of August.

The application fee is Rs 300. Students will be able to pay the fee online mode through debit/credit card or net banking. Also, it can be paid through an e-challan/payment slip of SBI bank.

Applicant must be an Indian resident and a domicile of Gujarat state to be eligible to apply. Candidates appearing in the last semester will also be eligible to apply. Students must have passed class 12 from any recognised board with Physics and Mathematics subject securing minimum 45 per cent marks. Those applying under the reserved category must have 40 per cent marks in class 12.

The question paper will be in English, Hindi and Gujarati. For engineering aspirants, the question paper will have questions based on topics from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. For pharmacy courses, the questions will be Physics, Chemistry and Biology. There will be 120 questions in total in the paper. For each subject there will be 40 questions. 1 mark will be allotted for every correct answer. 0.25 marks will get deducted for every wrong answer.

The result of GUJCET 2021 is likely to be declared in September 2021. A merit list will be released by the authority on the website after the result announcement. Students will get selected for the next counselling process after qualifying the entrance test with a weightage of 40 per cent to the marks in the entrance test and 60 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks.