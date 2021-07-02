GUJCET 2021 application deadline extended 

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has extended the application deadline for Gujarat common entrance test (GUJCET) 2021. Earlier, the last date to apply for the entrance exam was June 30 but now candidates can apply at gujcet.gseb.org till July 4.

“Gujarat extends the last date to register for common entrance test (GUJCET) 2021,” read a statement on the GUJCET website.

The GUJCET 2021 exam will be conducted in offline mode. While the final exam dates have not been announced yet, they will likely be conducted in the month of August. The scores will be used for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the institutes in Gujarat. The admit cards are expected to be released in the first week of August.

Read | All you need to know about GUJCET 2021 exam pattern

The application fee is Rs 300. Students will be able to pay the fee online mode through debit/credit card or net banking. Also, it can be paid through an e-challan/payment slip of SBI bank.

Applicant must be an Indian resident and a domicile of Gujarat state to be eligible to apply. Candidates appearing in the last semester will also be eligible to apply. Students must have passed class 12 from any recognised board with Physics and Mathematics subject securing minimum 45 per cent marks. Those applying under the reserved category must have 40 per cent marks in class 12.