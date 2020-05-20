GUJCET 2020 to be held on July 31

GUJCET 2020 will be conducted on July 31. Representational image/ file GUJCET 2020 will be conducted on July 31. Representational image/ file

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2020) will be conducted on July 31. The entrance exam was earlier scheduled on March 31. Over 1.25 lakh (1,25,781) have applied to appear for the exam. The state-level entrance test administered by GSHSEB has received 49,888 registrations from the medical stream and 75,519 from the non-medical stream. Another 374 persons have registered for both medical and non-medical subjects.

The board usually releases the results for the science stream, and GUJCET together. However, this year, though the results of the science stream was announced, but the entrance exams are yet to be conducted. A total of 71.34 per cent students cleared the HSC examination this year, a marginal decline from 2019-20 which was 71.90 per cent.

Candidates may appear for GUJCET 2020 after clearing class 12 for admission to degree engineering courses and degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed institutes of Gujarat. The exam is held in the three languages of Gujarati, Hindi and English.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd