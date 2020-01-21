GUJCET 2020 application forms released: Eligibility, exam date, fees, how to apply

GujCET 2020: Over one lakh students appear for the Gujarat Common Entrance Examination (GujCET) every year. Express Photo Javed Raja/ Representational image Over one lakh students appear for the Gujarat Common Entrance Examination (GujCET) every year. Express Photo Javed Raja/ Representational image

GujCET 2020: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the online applications for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The registration link is active at gujcet.gseb.org. The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 300.

The entrance exam will be held on March 31. The candidate should have either passed class 12 or should be appearing for the same this year. The applicant should read the eligibility criteria carefully. Meanwhile, the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main was released last week and the application process for April session will begin from next month.

The application filling is four ways process. The candidates need to first visit the official website and then have to click at ‘new registration’ link. A page will open where they need to submit their name and father’s name.

Read | JEE Main 2020: Twin brothers, who love exams, scores 100 and 99.9 percentile

The candidate has to then submit their email address and mobile phone. A password will be generated. The student should ensure they fill valid details. An OTP will be generated. Fill it and submit other details like class 10 board and so on. Pay the fees and save the registration number carefully.

The counselling dates will be released once the result is out. The GujCET merit list and the counselling is held in June.

Last year, GujCET that is otherwise held in March was rescheduled for April due to elections. The result was released on May 10. Over 1.35 lakh candidates had appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) at 34 centres across the state.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd