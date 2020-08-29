GUJCET 2020 answer key released: Steps to download, raise objection

Gujarat GUJCET answer key 2020 released (Representational image)

GUJCET 2020 answer key: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar has released the provisional answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2020). Candidates need to download and study the answer key properly. In case of any error, they can raise objections. As per reports, the window to raise objection will remain open only till September 1 (by 5 pm).

Candidate can download the form from the official website gseb.org, fill it, add supporting documents and send it to the concerned email id – gsebsciencekey2020@gmail.com. A fee of Rs 500 per objection will be applicable. Objections will be studied before releasing the final answer key. The result will be based on the final answer key.

GUJCET 2020 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘GUJCET provisional answer key’

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Download the answer key

Over 1.25 lakh (1,25,781) have applied to appear for the exam. The state-level entrance test administered by GSHSEB has received 49,888 registrations from the medical stream and 75,519 from the non-medical stream. Another 374 persons have registered for both medical and non-medical subjects.

Candidates may appear for GUJCET 2020 after clearing class 12 for admission to degree engineering courses and degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed institutes of Gujarat.

