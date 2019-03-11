GUJCET 2019 rescheduled due to General Elections, check revised dates

GUJCET 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has changed the date for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2019 (GUJCET) 2019 exam. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 23 which coincided with the date of General Election 2019. Now, the exam has been scheduled to be held on March 26 (Friday).

Advertising

“With the election date coinciding with GUJCET exam we have decided to change the date. Being a holiday, the new date could not be worked out yet. It will be done in a day or two,” Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told The Indian Express.

The earlier reason for the change in date announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) cited was a clash with CBSE exams as the reason behind the change in the schedule. Initially, the state board had announced that GUJCET would be conducted on March 30, which was then postponed to April 4, giving the same reason.

As per the circular issued by GSHSEB on January 21, keeping in mind the change in the schedule of CBSE examination, the GUJCET date announced on April 4, will now be conducted on April 23. Previous year too, the exam was conducted on April 23.

The earlier change in the GUJCET schedule from March 30 to April 4 was announced by the GSHSEB on January 10. The chairman said that before announcing this third revised date, the CBSE chairman was consulted.

The board attempted to conduct the exam in March, which is usually conducted in the month of April. The exam is conducted every year on for admission to state-level engineering colleges. It is a three-hour exam conducted offline.

GUJCET is held for securing admissions to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes of the state. The examination will be conducted in Gujarati, Hindi and English medium for which online applications are to be submitted, the date of which will be announced later.

Advertising

Over 1.36 lakh candidates took the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) at 34 centres in 2018. Out of a total of 1,36,498 registered candidates, 134979 took the examinations.