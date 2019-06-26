GUJCET 2019: First round seat allotment released, check here

GUJCET 2019: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has released the first round seat allotment list of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019. The first merit list is available on the website, gseb.org.

The counselling process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 has started on May 20, 2019.

Candidates who get a course of their choice in the first list will have to pay tuition fees between June 26, 2019 and July 1, 2019. Any vacancies which are thereafter will be displayed on July 2, 2019.

Candidates who wish to cancel their admission online can do so between June 26 and July 1, 2019. Round 2 of the counselling will be held from July 4, 2019 to July 7, 2019 and the second allotment list will be declared on July 10, 2019.

Candidates can deposit the fees between July 10 and July 14 and those who want to cancel their admission can do so during the time period from July 10 to July 15. Any vacancies after Round 2 will be displayed on July 16,2019. The academic term will commence on July 18, 2019.

GUJCET is the state level entrance for admission to degree engineering courses as well as degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self-financed institutes of Gujarat.

A total of 1,31,684 students have appeared for B (medical), A (non-medical) and AB (both) groups GUJCET conducted on April 26, 2019.