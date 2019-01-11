GUJCET 2019 date changed, exams on April 4

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conduct the GUJCET 2019 on April 4, which was earlier scheduled to be held on March 30. In 2018, it was held on April 23. The board will release the application form for Gujarat Common Entrance Test either in February or March first week.

Candidates can start applying from tomorrow by visiting the official website – gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET 2019 result be declared is usually release in May end or early June.

GUJCET is held for securing admissions to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes of the state. The examination will be conducted in Gujarati, Hindi and English medium for which online applications are to be submitted, the date of which will be announced later.

Over 1.36 lakh candidates took the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) at 34 centres in 2018. Out of a total of 1,36,498 registered candidates, 134979 took the examinations.

GUJCET is a state level entrance test which is administered by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) which the candidates can appear after clearing Class 12 for admission to engineering and degree, diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self-financed institutes of Gujarat.