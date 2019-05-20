GUJCET 2019 counselling begins: Check how to apply

GUJCET 2019: The counselling process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 began today, May 20, 2019 and will end on June 4, 2019. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board or GSHSEB declared the GUJCET result 2019 on May 9, 2019. The test results are available on the official website at gseb.org. The exam which was conducted on April 26 was held at 34 examination centers across the state.

Those who have cleared the exam are eligible to apply for the counselling process. The online registration and submission of the registration form have begun at gujacpc.nic.in. The finalised seat matrix will be declared on June 10 and the merit-based provisional allotment will be done by June 11, as per the official notification.

Candidates can fill their choices for the mock round between June 11 and June 16. The result for the mock round and the final merit list will be declared on June 19, 2019. The final list of institutes and seat matrix will also be available online on June 19,2019.

The first round of the GUJECT counselling 2019 will begin on June 19, 2019 and end on June 23, 2019, wherein candidates can fill and alter their choices for admission online. The first allotment list will be declared on June 26, 2019.

Candidates who get a course of their choice in the first list will have to pay tuition fees between June 26, 2019 and July 1, 2019. Any vacancies which are thereafter will be displayed on July 2, 2019.

Candidates who wish to cancel their admission online can do so between June 26 and July 1, 2019. Round 2 of the counselling will be held from July 4, 2019 to July 7, 2019 and the second allotment list will be declared on July 10, 2019.

Candidates can deposit the fees between July 10 and July 14 and those who want to cancel their admission can do so during the time period from July 10 to July 15. Any vacancies after Round 2 will be displayed on July 16,2019. The academic term will commence on July 18, 2019.

GUJCET is the state level entrance for admission to degree engineering courses as well as degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self-financed institutes of Gujarat.

A total of 1,31,684 students have appeared for B (medical), A (non-medical) and AB (both) groups GUJCET conducted on April 26, 2019.