Gujarat: Weekly tests on WhatsApp to be launched for students of classes 3 to 12

Each test has been designed by Samagra Shiksha and education department’s Command and Control Centre (CCC) as a set of ten multiple choice questions. (Representational)

The Gujarat education department has decided to launch WhatsApp-based weekly examinations on trial basis for students of classes 3 till 12 from January 23.

Students of Classes 3 till 5 will take examinations for Gujarati and Environmental Science subjects on WhatsApp. This will be followed by the second test on January 30 for classes 3 till 12 while the third test would be conducted on February 6 for Classes 3 till 10 for Environment, English, Hindi, Science and Mathematics.

Each test has been designed by Samagra Shiksha and education department’s Command and Control Centre (CCC) as a set of ten multiple choice questions.

“The logic behind these tests is that a child should be able to assess himself based on the weekly online learning. There is no time limit so there is no pressure of an exam but only to self-evaluate areas where they need to work hard,” said Samagra Shiksha State Project Director P Bharathi adding that it is in practice in several other states too.

The students have to fill in their schools’ UDISE (Unified District Education System for Education) code which will then generate schools name, DISE code, taluka and district name on 8595524523 after sending a ‘hello’ message. After confirmation from the student, he or she will be directed towards the questions.

“Along with the PDF link of the answer keys the student will also be provided immediately with the YouTube and content link for remedial learning for the incorrect answers,” Bharathi added.

Further, weekly reports of a student will be sent to the teachers concerned. These exams are based on Samagra Shiksha’s telecast of lessons for Classes 1 to 5 through DD Girnar television channel, home learning tools by Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training (GCERT) for upper primary classes and Gujarat Virtual Shala (GVS) live online classes for Classes 9 to 12 run by state education department’s command and control centre (CCC).