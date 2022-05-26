Gujarat varsity signs MoU with Kashmir University

Days after she took over as the first woman Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gujarat University Ahmedabad Wednesday.

The MoU was signed between University of Kashmir and Indian Institute of Sustainability, Gujarat University, the latter represented by vice chancellor Prof Himanshu Pandya and chairperson of the institute. This is the first such MoU between the two universities and the first collaboration of KU with a university outside of the state.

The collaboration will largely focus on advancement of sustainable development and to help promote innovations, entrepreneurship and action-oriented research in several key areas. “It is a momentous occasion to enter into a tie-up with IIS, Gujarat University, to help develop a holistic approach to sustainable development.Through this MoU we will explore research and collaborations in the areas of tourism, startup centres, agro and environment courses,” said Prof Khan.

Further, on the sidelines of the MoU signing, when asked on the proposal of dual and joint degree programmes between the two universities, as stressed upon by Gujarat University Vice Chancellor Prof Pandya, Prof Khan said, “Our deans will identify the areas dual degrees can be worked out.”

The MoU is intended to build mutual cooperation between IIS and University of Kashmir in areas related to development of livelihood, farm and non-farm livelihood, climate change, rural development and natural farming, among others.