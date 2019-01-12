Gujarat University UG PG semester exam results 2018 announced, check at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in

Gujarat University UG PG semester exam results 2018: Gujarat University has released the results of various semester examinations of Undergraduate and Postgraduate (UG & PG) courses. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

The result for BCom, MCom, BA, BCA, BBA, LLB, BEd semester examinations are available now. The examinations were conducted in the month of October and November 2018.

Gujarat University UG PG semester exam results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – gujaratuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result tab’

Step 3: Enter your exam name and seat number and click submit

Step 4: The results will be displayed

Step 5: Check and if needed, take a print out.