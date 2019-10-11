Gujarat University to offer PG diploma in clinical hypnotherapy from December

Gujarat University will offer a post-graduate diploma course in clinical hypnotherapy from December 2019. The announcement was made at the inaugural session of a two-day international conference on mental health on Thursday, marking the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

“There will be no age limit for admission but basic knowledge of hypnosis and psychiatry would (help) as a supplementary tool for (applicants),” GU VC Himanshu Pandya told The Indian Express. There will be 30 seats available. “There is a huge demand for this course among clinical psychiatrists and practicing doctors. At present, they are offering it as a voluntary practice and are not certified. So, we want to formalise it as a diploma course,” Pandya said.

The conference was hosted by GU in association with Holistic Foundation of India. Neuro physician Padma Shri Dr Sudhir Shah presented the inaugural address of the international conference.