GU suspends exams slated to begin from April 12

AMID RISING Covid-19 cases, University of Gujarat, the state’s largest university, has suspended its all examinations till further orders. “Keeping in view the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, all the exams starting from April 12 and on April 23, as well as those to be conducted thereafter, have been suspended till further announcement,” a circular issued by the GU stated Tuesday.

“The options and revised exam dates will be announced within a week,” GU vice chancellor Himanshu Pandya said.

While the university has completed exams for postgraduate courses for over 26,000 students, undergraduate exams for both first and second semesters of nearly 50,000 students were scheduled this month.

First year, first semester exams were to be held from April 12 and second semester from April 23.

The university said examinations would be conducted through both online and offline modes in the coming days.

Selection of the options will be opened for students shortly. Other state universities, too, are likely to follow GU and postpone their exams.