Declared! Gujarat University LLB result released at gujaratuniversity.ac.in, website down

Gujarat University result 2018: Gujarat University has declared the result for undergraduate courses including the LLB course for multiple semesters including semester 1, 3, and 9 on its official website gujaratuniversity.ac.in. The exams were conducted in 2018.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result. The university has also opened the procedure to apply for re-assessment for the exams. Candidates who are not happy with the result can apply for re-assessment.

The re-evaluation result will be declared later.

Gujarat University result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, gujarat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab ‘result link 1/2’ under the tab ‘result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credential

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates can take print out of the result for future reference. Many students are facing difficulties in opening the link of the university due to heavy traffic.

To manage the same, the university has created a sub-link as well. Candidates can also follow the link – gujaratuniversity.org.in/result