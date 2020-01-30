Gujarat University: Back to college after 30 yrs, out with 4 gold medals

Niti Raval with her family Niti Raval with her family

Niti Raval, 55, who pursued her higher studies after a gap of over 30 years as a housewife, was perhaps the most proud among gold medalists. The law student bagged four gold medals.

Coming from a family of lawyers, Niti decided that she wanted to join the profession after both her children who are lawyers were settled in their lives. “When my daughter got married and my son joined a law firm in Mumbai, I felt lonely and wanted to do something,” she said.

“I am very proud of my wife who pursued her studies after being a housewife for 30 years,” said her husband Maulin Raval. Niti wants to pursue her masters in law and has already filled the admission forms.

Bhairavi Dhobi, a graduate in commerce, was the proud recipient of 10 medals and five scholarships. A student of RH Patel Commerce College, Ahmedabad, she wants to join teaching. “I was expecting at least two to three medals but couldn’t believe that I got 10 medals and five scholarships,” she said.

Taking inspiration from her father Piyush, who is a college professor, she added, “My father topped when he was in college in 1986 in Banaskantha district. I had this in mind and wanted to make my father proud.”

An Indian Council of Cultural relations (ICCR) scholar of 2017-18 batch under Gujarat University’s Study Abroad Programme (SAP), Tithy Mondal who completed her masters in journalism from Gujarat University’s Mass Communi-cation department secured two medals. Coming to Gujarat after eight months as she is currently working as a research data analyst in Centre for gender science studies in university of Dhaka, she said it was a great opportunity to study in India.

