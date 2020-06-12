Gujarat University among top 100 in country in NIRF rankings 2020

Gujarat University campus (Source: Twitter/@vijayrupanbjp) Gujarat University campus (Source: Twitter/@vijayrupanbjp)

Making its entry for the first time in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) top 100 institutes in the overall rankings, Gujarat University (GU), Ahmedabad has ranked 60 with a score of 47.10.

For the first time, a public university in Gujarat has made its place in top 100 NIRF 2020 rankings in the overall category announced Thursday afternoon by Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. Also, under the university category, GU ranked 44 with a score of 48.21, again the only university from Gujarat, this year.

The only second institute in the top 100 overall categories is the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGn) which ranked 35th with 51.49 score. It climbed 16 positions within a year, from 51 to 35.

Gujarat University, the alma mater of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Home Amit Shah, Former ISRO Chairman Dr K Kasturirangan, former Chief Justice Aziz Ahmadi, major businessmen including chairman of Zydus Cadila group Pankaj Patel, chairman of Torrent Group Sudhir Mehta, SEWA founder Elaben Bhatt, was established in 1949.

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “Since the time I became education minister I had this in mind why any of our universities in Gujarat are not in top 100 and 200 world rankings… This (entry in top 100) happened because of teamwork and is a great achievement…”

“Everyone’s hard work has paid off. We have been trying to improve our ranking… This will bring a lot of respectability to higher education in Gujarat. We will work harder for other universities now,” said principal secretary education Anju Sharma.

This ranking will now make GU eligible for over 50 funding and grant schemes of the Central Government. For instance, the special privileges and grants available to overall top 100 universities, autonomy privileges from Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), it can now run 100 per cent online programmes, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) grants along with direct advantage in other national and international rankings and accreditation frameworks.

“Three years ago we came between 150 and 200. Last year, we were between 101 and 150. But this year we have entered the top 100… When I joined as the vice-chancellor three years back, education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had expressed his desire to see the university in top 100,” said former vice-chancellor of Gujarat University Himanshu Pandya, the 17th VC of GU whose tenure ended on May 17, 2020. At present Pro-VC Jagdish Bhavsar has been given the charge.

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) climbed 16 positions to 35 in the overall category and retained its number 24 rank in the engineering category in the India Rankings 2020 published by NIRF.

IITGN is the only higher education institute from Gujarat to have ranked among the top 50 educational institutions in the country in both categories. “IIT Gandhinagar is focused on educational excellence and meaningful research. We strive to bring innovation and inclusivity in our educational pedagogy. It has yielded results over the years, and we are glad that in NIRF 2020 rankings, we climbed 16 positions in the overall rankings and retained our position in the engineering category,” said Professor Sudhir Jain, Director, IITGN.

Another feat for Gujarat came with Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) ranking number one under the management category with a score of 82.75. Clinching the top position from the second place in 2019, IIMA ranked first pipping Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

The Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT) University, Ahmedabad, has ranked 4th with 66.68 score. The only private university among the top 10 rank holders in the architecture category, CEPT University was rated 5 stars with CGPA of 4.33 in the architecture category of Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) in February this year.

“This year for the first time the university participated in the national and state-level rankings. We see this outcome in NIRF and GSIRF as one of the ways in which all the efforts are being recognised and it is heartening to note,” said Professor Tridip Suhrud, Provost, CEPT University.

Other institutes under this category from Gujarat to have secured positions in the top 100 are Nirma University, Ahmedabad, at 44, Institute of Rural Management, Anand, at 72, and Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar at 74.

Institutes from Gujarat in top 100 in other categories:

Engineering

IIT Gandhinagar – 24

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat – 54

Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Gandhinagar – 111

College

St Xavier’s College, Ahmedabad – 59

Pharmacy

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad – 8

L M College of Pharmacy, Ahmedabad – 45

Law

Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar – 7

