Gujarat University admissions 2019: Undergraduate, Postgraduate provisional merit list released, check here

Gujarat University admissions 2019: Gujarat University has released the provisional merit list for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The merit list for courses like B.Com, BBA, BCA, MSC (CA & IT), MBA (Integrated), MSC (Integrated), Data Science, Artificial Intelligence has been released on June 6 on the official website, gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

Gujarat University admissions 2019: How to check UG, PG merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website gujaratuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘UG, PG course provisional merit list’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with name of the candidates as per courses will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

In the Gujarat University, there are 24 science colleges, three of them government-run, six grant-in-aid and the rest self-financed, in and around Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. There are a total of 7,800 seats available in these colleges.

There are 70 per cent seats reserved for the candidates who have passed their qualifying exam from the schools of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts. Last year, a total of 10,498 students have registered for BA admissions in Gujarat University of which 10,155 students were included in the provisional merit list.

The Gujarat University has this year decided to scrap the “carry-forward system” under which students were promoted to next semester even if they had failed in all the subjects in the previous semester.