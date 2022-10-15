Gujarat TET 2022 Registration process begins on October 21, exam schedule soon

Gujarat TET 2022: The registration process for Gujarat Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 will begin on October 21, State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani informed through his official Twitter handle. The notification in the concern will be released soon by the department.

The Gujarat TET 1 examination will be conducted for candidates aiming to teach classes 1 to 5 and TET II exam will be conducted for teaching classes 6 to 8. As per the notice, around 3.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the examination.

For the past four-five years, the government has not conducted TET examinations (TET-I and TET-II). While TET I exam was conducted in March 2018, TET II was conducted in August 2017.

On September 7, Jitu Vaghani announced that out of the total 5,360 vacant teacher posts in the state, recruitment of vidyasahayaks for 2,600 seats will be conducted with immediate effect after taking a decision on the district transfer applications of various teachers.