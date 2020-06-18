Gujarat Technological University to hold online, offline exams for final year students from July 2

The V-C said that all precautionary measures, including social distancing and thermal scanning would be done in the examination halls. The V-C said that all precautionary measures, including social distancing and thermal scanning would be done in the examination halls.

The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has decided to conduct annual examinations for 1.2 lakh final year students of all faculties of its over 486 affiliated colleges from July 2. The students are free to opt either for online or offline examinations, the registration for which will commence from June 19, one of the first universities to take such an initiative of conducting both online and offline exams.

Offline exams are scheduled from July 2 and online from July 21. “We have received several representations from students to postpone exams or to mass promote them. But we decided to conduct exams with both the options. This has been done to address the concerns of students and parents… We have students from outside Gujarat and the country who might have returned to their homes, We have worked out all details, including the safety of the students after analysing the risk factor involving the Covid-19 pandemic ,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof Navin Sheth.

An online meeting convened by the V-C with the principals of the GTU affiliated colleges was attended by the senior officials of the examination section of the university. The V-C said that all precautionary measures, including social distancing and thermal scanning would be done in the examination halls.

