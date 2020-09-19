Gujarat: Teachers, students, schools to be tracked to analyse online classes

The principals of schools, who are the designated heads of the MS team, will also be able to track the activities and performance of the teachers and students. (Representational)

The Gujarat Education Department plans to track and put 62 lakh students, 2.5 lakh teachers, and nearly 40,300 schools under surveillance using the government’s online education, in order to analyse the reach and effectiveness of online classes and home learning tools launched in June.

With the Gujarat government ruling out re-opening of schools even after September 21, the state education department has more reasons to rely on more online teaching for government and grant-in-aid schools, and feels it will benefit the secondary students the most.

Also, any deviation from the schedule or directions by any student or teacher will be alerted to the supervising authority. For instance, if a teacher is not following the system set up for sharing the e-content a day in advance with his/her students or not following the time table set up for online classes, it will be alerted to the department.

To track and monitor the system, a dedicated dashboard will be launched soon. It will provide live feed and database of more than 62 lakh students, 2.5 lakh teachers, 3,250 cluster resource co-ordinators (CRCs), 263 block resource co-ordinators (BRCs) and 40,300 schools across 33 districts.

For surveillance and monitoring, the Command and Control Centre (CCC) of the education department that is already being used for this purpose will be utilised. Teachers, CRCs or BRCs will be contacted by the CCC’s call centre employees to seek reasons for any deviation from the department’s guidelines.

“Once we have launched a system such as online teaching, there comes a requirement of analysis of its usability, effectiveness, evaluation and other parameters. Until that is done, the initiative serves no purpose. For this, Microsoft was roped in since they were already offering the platform for online classes in government schools. It was a challenge for them too since they had never created such a monitoring tool like a dashboard. But it is finally created and will go live this week,” said State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha P Bharathi.

Before launch of the online teaching on June 15, initially Microsoft team IDs were created for 15 lakh students and 83,000 teachers in March who were shortlisted for the pilot project of online education in government schools.

This has been now expanded to all 62 lakh students from classes I to XII and 2.5 lakh teachers of all government and grant-in-aid schools across the state. With the help of this dashboard, information including whether a student has logged in or not, the log in time, duration and whether they are using the content shared by the education department or those prepared by the teachers can be monitored.

Similarly, teachers are being monitored on all these parameters including how long a teacher has taught, to how many students and how many lectures were given.

Also, a comparative analysis of districts’ performances that can be scaled down to teachers or students can be done with this dashboard monitoring system.

“Based on the comparative analysis and performance, teachers and districts will be counselled by the department seeking reasons for poor performance. Thus, it will also help in improving the system,” said an education department official.

The principals of schools, who are the designated heads of the MS team, will also be able to track the activities and performance of the teachers and students.

