Gujarat: Teachers needn’t physically deliver question papers for unit tests in schools

The state government on Monday relaxed its own rule wherein it had made it mandatory for teachers to physically hand over unit test question papers to each student of Class 3 to 12 studying in government, grant-in-aid and self-financed schools, following representations from teachers and school associations.

The teachers were supposed to visit each student’s house to deliver the papers.

Now, the students have an option to either scan it through the QR codes embedded in their textbooks, or download it from the websites of Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training (GCERT) or Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). The deadline for parents to return the answer sheets has been extended from July 31 to August 10.

In their representations, every association had objected to the instruction for teachers going to each student’s house and parents returning the answer sheets, fearing spread of Covid-19.

The Gujarat State Self-Financed Schools Management Association stated that their teachers will not join the unit test programme and criticised the Government Resolution (GR) where schools have been directed not to charge fee from parents till they are closed.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “Since we have been encouraging home learning and online teaching amid the pandemic, it is equally important to assess where a child stands. Thus, these relaxations have been brought in for the convenience of students and teachers. Based on the feedback over telephone, where a teacher would feel that the student is unable to access the question paper, it will be provided to them.”

“Since every student from Classes III to VIII has language and mathematics textbooks, they can scan the QR code which is there in the first chapters and view the question paper for the unit test,” the directions state.

The Gujarat State Primary Teachers’ Association in its representation to secretary education Vinod Rao had submitted that Covid-19 in the state even in rural areas in such a scenario where teachers will go house to house to give answer sheets will increase their risk of getting infected.

“…Also, when we know that only 20-25 per cent students were covered through online education, what is the purpose of conducting these tests?” said Digvijaysinh Jadeja, president of Gujarat State Primary Teachers’ Association.

The Gujarat State Self Financed Schools Management Association in its representation has clearly stated that their teachers will not join the unit tests.

“… We appeal that till the time situation becomes normal, these tests should not be conducted,” the State Schools’ Management Association president Bhaskar Patel stated in his representation to the Education Minister.

