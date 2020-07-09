Gujarat: Students planning to study abroad get option of early online exam

Those who cannot take these online examinations can take offline exams conducted before September 30. (Representational) Those who cannot take these online examinations can take offline exams conducted before September 30. (Representational)

For students who wish to pursue higher studies or research abroad and want to take early examinations, the state education department has offered them the option of taking online examinations by July 30, as per the state education department’s Government Resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday.

Following the decision of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct university exams before September 30, 2020, the state education department issued a notification for state universities to conduct offline, online or blended (online and offline) examinations for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students.

All universities have been directed to assess the condition of their campuses’ surrounding area, keeping in mind the safety of students, teaching and non-teaching faculty, and conclude its examinations before September 30, 2020, stated the GR on Wednesday.

However, for those who aspire to pursue higher studies abroad and want to take early examinations, the option of taking online examinations by July 30 has also been offered. Those who cannot take these online examinations can take offline exams conducted before September 30.

While universities have been asked to give the options of online, offline or blended exams, keeping in view foreign students and those from other states, the state education department has directed universities to restrict their movement and conduct online exams for them. “Online exams will be conducted for foreign students. Those from other states can also take online exams. Also, for students coming from different districts of Gujarat, universities have to set examination centres in every district,” the GR stated.

Earlier, the state education department in a notification had declared examinations only for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students. All intermediate undergraduate students will be assessed on their previous grades.

GUJCET postponed

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has postponed the examination date of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) from July 30 to August 22. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on March 31.

Over 1.25 lakh (1,25,781) candidates have applied to appear for the exam. The state-level entrance test administered by the GSHSEB received 49,888 registrations from the medical stream and 75,519 from the non-medical stream. Another 374 persons have registered for both medical and non-medical subjects. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to degree engineering courses and degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self-financed institutes of Gujarat. The exam is held in the three languages of Gujarati, Hindi and English.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd