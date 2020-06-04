Gujarat: Students from containment zones to have special exams

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. (File Photo) Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. (File Photo)

Semester examinations for college students in the containment zones in Gujarat will be held specially in August or September. Marks of these special exams will be reflected as regular marks in the students’ mark sheets. The state education department took this decision through a government resolution (GR) on Tuesday.

“For all those students who have returned to their native states or even outside country will not be required to travel back for the examinations. For such students, online exams will be conducted… In universities like Gujarat technological University and Gujarat University where students are enrolled from across the state and stay in the hostel for their studies, examination centre will be set up in each district for the students,” the GR stated.

For students of intermediate semesters 2, 4 and 6, who will be promoted on merit-based progression, the education department announced to adjust their fee in the coming semester’s examination fee.

The education department conducted a webinar with the vice-chancellors of state universities on May 29 under the chairmanship of Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

Another GR was issued where all universities have been directed to make arrangements for complete online admission process and the verification of documents will be conducted once the “situation gets better”. Instructions were also issued to all colleges affiliated to state universities to conduct online academic works for semesters 3, 5 and 7 from June 21.

