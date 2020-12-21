Gujarat: Special Education Region to come up at Dholera

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Hyderabad-based Cerestra Group and the state government to establish Gujarat-Special Education Region in Dholera, which would be spread across 1,000 acres. Representational image/ file

The Gujarat government on Monday announced a Gujarat Special Education Region (G-SER) to be developed at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), a greenfield industrial city. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Hyderabad-based Cerestra Group and the state government to establish Gujarat-Special Education Region in Dholera, which would be spread across 1,000 acres.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, “This Special Education Region will be important in establishing Gujarat in a knowledge-driven economy. Also the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor is being constructed as part of the ‘Greenfield Industrial City’. DSIR is currently equipped with various services and also has strategically useful connectivity options through Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, Dholera International Airport and Bhimnath-Dholera Rail Line.”

The Gujarat Special Education Region (G-SER) will be developed as an education hub with the potential to be developed in the future as a University District, School District and Innovation District in an area up to 5,000 acres. It will develop residential, sports complexes and other facilities for students. Dholera Industrial City is spread over 920 square km.

Cerestra Ventures is an educational infrastructure fund that will partner with the Gujarat government to establish the G-SER. The company is involved in building quality education hubs, including schools, and has businesses in metros.

