Gujarat SET 2022 registration process begins; check steps to apply

Gujarat SET 2022: Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda today commenced the registrations for Gujarat SET 2022 and the last date to apply is September 28, 2022. Candidates who wish to register for Gujarat State Eligibility Test can fill the application form at the official website — gujaratset.ac.in.

This year, the Gujarat SET examination will be conducted on November 6. The exam duration is of three hours in which paper I will be for one hour — from 9.30 am to 10.30 am and Paper II will be for two hours- from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The SET will be conducted in eleven centres in the state.

Steps to Register for GSET 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSET — gujaratset.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application link available on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details in the application form.

Step 4: Pay the examination fee and submit the application forms.

Step 5: Download and save the application form, as well as the payment confirmation page.

An application fee of Rs 900 has to be paid by the candidates who want to apply for the examination for general, general-EWS and SEBC- non creamy layer candidates, whereas it is Rs 700 for SC/ ST/ and transgender candidates and Rs 100 for PwD candidates. The payment should be made by credit card/ debit card/ net banking via online mode.

Only the candidates who have completed / are studying in the final year or semester of a UGC specified Master’s degree are eligible to appear in the GSET exam.