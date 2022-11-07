scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Gujarat SET 2022 Answer key released; how to download

Gujarat SET 2022 Answer key: Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara today released the provisional answer key for Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2022. Candidates can download the answer key at the official website – gujaratset.in

The exam was conducted on November 6. The candidates unsatisfied with the answers given in the key can send representations via post to the member secretary in the written format available at the official website.

Gujarat SET 2022 Answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – gujaratset.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: Enter your log in details

Ste[p 4: Gujarat SET answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and take print out for future reference.

Candidates have to send a Rs 1000 Demand Draft (DD) along with the written representation from November 7 to 16.

 

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 02:10:46 pm
