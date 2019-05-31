Gujarat: Cheating cases in X Board exam reached an all-time high — 3,943

Advertising

Despite stringent measures including installation of CCTV cameras in examination centres, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has reported a record highest number of copying cases in the Class X examinations.

Nearly 4,000 unfair means cases grouped under various categories have been along collated by the Board.

Out of the total 3,943 cases, 2,165 were detected from the CCTV footages after the examinations. Over 900 such cases were detected in Junagadh district alone. Notably, Junagadh has recorded the lowest pass result in the past three years.

Advertising

The Board has decided to withhold the results of these 2,165 candidates. The Board will decide the fate of these candidates after conducting a personal hearing.

Another 119 students were caught on the spot by invigilators, while 1,659 cases have been reported as “other cases” that include discrepancies in OMR (multiple choice questions) and subjective answers and mass copying cases.

This year again, as many as 547 cases have been detected where there is a huge disparity between the scores in the OMR and subjective parts of the answer sheets. There are cases where students have scored over 90% in objective (OMR) questions while very low, even zero, in the subjective questions.

Another 1,112 cases are such where the evaluators have detected discrepancies while evaluating the answersheets. For instance, in mass copying cases where almost all students in an examination centre have written the same answers or same wrong answers.

“Yes, it is true that this year the highest number of copying cases have been recorded in Class X examinations. But we should not forget that with the help of CCTV cameras we have been able to identify most of these cases which would have been gone undetected by the examiners and invigilator squads,” Officer on Special Duty (OSD) M A Pathan said.