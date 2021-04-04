scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 04, 2021
Gujarat schools for Classes 1 to 9 shut amid Covid-19 surge

"All offline classes of standard 1 to 9 in government and private schools will be closed down for an indefinite period from Monday. Online education will be encouraged," a release from the CM Vijay Rupani's office said

By: PTI | Ahmedabad |
Updated: April 4, 2021 11:28:06 am
Gujarat schoolSchools and colleges in Gujarat were reopened in phased manner from January this year. Representational image/ file

School for classes 1 to 9 were directed to be shut for an indefinite period in Gujarat from Monday amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, officials said. However, as per the decision taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday, classroom teaching for standards 10 and 12 as well as colleges would continue, they added.

“All offline classes of standard 1 to 9 in government and private schools will be closed down for an indefinite period from Monday. Online education will be encouraged. The decision was taken keeping in mind safety of students when COVID-19 cases have surged in the state,” a release from the CM’s office said.

Schools and colleges in the state, which were closed since March last year after a lockdown was imposed to tackle the outbreak, were reopened in phased manner from January this year.

School for classes 10 to 12 as well as lectures for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in colleges resumed on January 11, which was followed by resumption of classes 9 and 11 from February 8. Gujarat, on Friday, reported 2640 cases, the highest single-day addition, as well as 11 deaths.

