Gujarat: Pratibhashali Shikshak awards for best teachers in govt schools

In an attempt to bring in quality changes in government schools, the Gujarat education department has decided to honour teachers who perform well through Pratibhashali Shikshak awards.

The awards to be launched this year will be given to teachers and head teachers during each semester, twice a year. This is in addition to the annual best teachers awards given on Teachers’ Day. However, a teacher would get this only once during the service period.

This comes after Pratibhashali Vidyarthi awards were given to 30,878 students on Teachers’ Day on September 5 this year. Students who scored above 75% in Class 5, 6 and 7 were chosen for the award during the 2018-19 academic session.

“In education, we need corrective action instead of punitive action that would motivate both teachers and students. Corrective action can be achieved by repeated positive pressure. With such a huge force of teachers and students, fear or punishment will not bring in changes but positive pressure,” said Vinod Rao, Principal Secretary, education .

In 2013, the state education department initiated action against teachers for recording 30% and lower results in Class X state board examinations, by holding back their increments and even transferring them out of their home districts to tribal or rural areas. This continued for a few years, taking Gunotsav results into consideration. However, these failed to achieve the desired results in the learning level of students.

“Identifying Shreshth Shiksh-ak, Pratibhashali Vidyarthi, ranking schools on maximum Pratibh-ashali Vidyarthi, saying which cluster has maximum Pratibhas-hali Vidyarthi, identifying schools with 100% attendance followed by ranking schools and clusters based on this, identifying the cluster with maximum number of schools with 100% attendance — these are all positive pressure on the system,” added Rao.

A committee to decide the Pratibhashali Shikshak will be constituted in each taluka comprising taluka primary education officer (TPEO) as the convenor, block resource co-ordinator (BRC) as member and cluster resource co-ordinator (CRC) of the pay centre as member secretary.

Every CRC is required to submit a list of three names before October 23 to the taluka committee while the shortlisted names will be forwarded to district primary education officers (DPEOs) before November 11.

Teachers will be evaluated on the basis of their teaching, co-curricular activities, innovative experiments and social contribution. Out of 100, 80% weightage will be for teacher’s attendance, students’ attendance, unit test results, Gunotsav school accreditation results, semester tests and annual test results data available at command and control centre.

Remaining 20% weightage is for any other special social or education related work in five years, like articles in national and international publications, annual evaluation, school activities and various trainings, says the education department directive.