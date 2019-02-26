Gujarat: Over 11 lakh students to sit for Class X state Board exam

AS MANY as 11.59 lakh students are set to appear for Class X Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) exams scheduled to begin from March 7 and end on March 24. As many as 1.47 lakh students have registered for Class XII science stream and 5.33 lakh for the general stream. The highest number of registration for Class X exams is from Ahmedabad where 1,23,487 candidates followed by Surat 98,563 and Banaskantha 65,102 have been recorded.

Unlike 2018, when the student registrations had declined by over 44,000 candidates in the total number of students taking up the state board exams where the highest decline was reported in Class XII general stream, there has been an increase in the number of students in all these three classes this year. As in 2018, 11.03 lakh students have registered for Class X examinations while the registration for Class XII science stream was 1.34 lakh students and 4.76 lakh for the general stream. Thus, making a total of 17.14 lakh students in both Class X and XII. While, this year it is 18.39 lakh students, reporting an increase of 1.25 lakh students. This year again, special arrangements have been made for prisoners to take exams at central jails in four districts — Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat and Ahmedabad.