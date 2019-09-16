Gujarat: Now, private schools covered under online attendance system

After government and grant-in-aid schools, the state education department has expanded the online attendance system to the private schools too. Already, 75 per cent of the schools have started uploading attendance online.

The online attendance system, which was launched in December 2018 across the state’s 33,000 government primary schools, was later expanded to over 7,000 secondary and grant-in-aid schools.

To start with, unlike government and grant-in-aid schools where both teachers and students are covered under the system, private schools at present are only submitting its students’ attendance to the education department.

According to the latest attendance data received by the education department, out of a total 14,000 self-financed schools in the state, over 10,500 have started uploading its students’ attendance online which is nearly 75 per cent.

Started last month with a few schools who joined this initiative after a long meeting between representatives of the private schools and the education department, the latter hopes that the number will reach 100 per cent. In terms of number of students, out of over 42.87 lakh students enrolled in these private schools in Gujarat, 32.57 lakh students’ attendance is received online.

In a first of an instance, the idea behind covering the private schools is to maintain a centralised data, said principal secretary Vinod Rao. “This data will help to analysis students’ enrollments and attendance in private schools, too which is otherwise not tracked,” Rao added.

However, for government school teachers, despite strong opposition, the department moved a step further and announced facial recognition biometric attendance system. Sources in the department said that at present, private schools will not be covered under it.

According to the data accessed, a comparison of districts revealed that, Surendranagar, Porbandar and Navsari are among the top three districts where over 90% private schools are su-bmitting their students’ attendance online. On the contrary, in Vadodara city (under Vadodara Municipal Corporation) only 20 % schools are uploading attendance online. This is followed by Dahod (43%) and Bhavnagar (62 %).