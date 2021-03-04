Gujarat: New scheme to streamline Sanskrit education system

Compared to other states, the number of Sanskrit gurukuls in Gujarat is declining speedily. (Representational)

IN LINE with the Centre’s thrust on Sanskrit education and red flagging of the declining number of ‘Sanskrit Gurukuls’ in the state by the newly formed Gujarat Sanskrit Education Board, the Gujarat government has planned to mainstream Sanskrit in the schools as well as streamline the existing Sanskrit education system in the state under a new scheme ‘Mission Gurukul Yojana’.

The government, in the Budget, has made a provision of Rs 10 crore for the scheme. This will strengthen 37 Sanskrit pathashalas to encourage interested students to join Sanskrit education”, the state government’s brief on education states.

“Compared to other states, the number of Sanskrit gurukuls in Gujarat is declining speedily. With the push from the sangathan, the scheme for protection and revival of ancient Gurukul system has been announced by the state government,” Samskrita Bharati Gujarat Sangathan Mantri Himanjay Paliwal said.