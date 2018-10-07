Gujarat: Navratri vacation not compulsory for all schools

The government on Saturday clarified that the Navratri vacations that had been announced as compulsory for all schools under its boards, is optional for schools under the CBSE and under boards other than the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

In a fresh circular, the government has said that the Navratri vacation for primary and secondary schools from October 10-17 and the Diwali vacation from November 5-18 is not mandatory for schools under other boards.

“Such schools can, as per their convenience, decide their Navratri and Diwali vacations,” the circular said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App