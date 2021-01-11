Gujarat: Ministers, MLAs to welcome students in schools, colleges

Keeping board exams in mind, Class 10 and 12 in schools, along with final year undergraduate and postgraduate courses in colleges will reopen in Gujarat from Monday after more than nine months.

State ministers as well as members of the legislative assembly welcome students in schools and colleges on Monday. Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama will welcome students at a school and college in Kalol in Gandhinagar, while others are scheduled to be in other districts across the state.

In a message on Sunday, Chudasama said, “The state government decided to reopen schools and colleges after a long break imposed due to Covid. In the first phase, Class 10 and 12, and colleges will resume keeping in mind the SOPs and Covid guidelines.”

Assuring parents and students that all SOPs will be followed strictly and all measures have been put in place to ensure safety of everyone, Chudasama said, “In a meeting held with district education officers and officials of the education department, it was ensured that all teachers have information about the nearest primary health centre and community health centre.”

He said that parents and students need not worry for the lost time. “Have asked all teachers to make up for the lost time with double efforts. Let us convert this disaster into opportunity,” the education minister said adding that dates for state board exams, scheduled to be held in May, will be announced soon.

On January 6, the state government in its meeting of cabinet ministers decided to reopen schools in colleges in a phased manner from January 11.