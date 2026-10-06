Gujarat approves Rs 21,840 monthly stipend for foreign medical graduates

The decision was taken in a meeting held at Suvarna Sankul-2 state administrative building in Gandhinagar, where detailed discussions were conducted with the officials concerned, Pansheriya said.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 6, 2026 10:43 AM IST
Gujarat to give Rs 21,840 monthly stipend to MBBS interns who studied abroad; 350 doctors to benefitAs announced by the minister, 350 doctors who received internship postings between June 1 and October 1, 2026 will get benefitted with this step (Photo: AI Generated)
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The Gujarat government has decided to pay a monthly stipend of Rs 21,840 to medical graduates who completed their MBBS abroad and are currently undergoing internships in the state, bringing them on par with interns who graduated from medical colleges in Gujarat.

The decision, announced by Health Minister Pansheriya on Monday, is expected to benefit around 350 foreign medical graduates who were allotted internship postings in the state between June 1 and October 1, 2026.

According to rules set by the National Medical Commission (NMC), every medical student who has completed an MBBS degree abroad is required to acquire a mandatory one-year internship experience in India, he was quoted as saying in a release.

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Also Read | UP government increases MBBS, BDS interns’ stipend to Rs 25,000

Such MBBS doctors doing internships at government and medical colleges managed by the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) will be paid a stipend, he added.

The step was welcomed by the All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA), calling it a “result of collective representation”, “continuous follow-up”, and “unity and perseverance of FMG students over the years”.

The decision was taken in a meeting held at Suvarna Sankul-2 state administrative building in Gandhinagar, where detailed discussions were conducted with the officials concerned, Pansheriya said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand increases MBBS interns’ monthly stipend to Rs 25,000

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After the meeting, Pansheriya took to his X handle to announce, “Doctors who have completed their MBBS studies abroad and are currently pursuing internships in government and GMERS medical colleges in Gujarat will now receive a monthly stipend of Rs 21,840, the same as other intern doctors.”

(With inputs from PTI)

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