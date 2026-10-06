Gujarat approves Rs 21,840 monthly stipend for foreign medical graduates

The Gujarat government has decided to pay a monthly stipend of Rs 21,840 to medical graduates who completed their MBBS abroad and are currently undergoing internships in the state, bringing them on par with interns who graduated from medical colleges in Gujarat.
The decision, announced by Health Minister Pansheriya on Monday, is expected to benefit around 350 foreign medical graduates who were allotted internship postings in the state between June 1 and October 1, 2026.
According to rules set by the National Medical Commission (NMC), every medical student who has completed an MBBS degree abroad is required to acquire a mandatory one-year internship experience in India, he was quoted as saying in a release.
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Such MBBS doctors doing internships at government and medical colleges managed by the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) will be paid a stipend, he added.
The step was welcomed by the All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA), calling it a “result of collective representation”, “continuous follow-up”, and “unity and perseverance of FMG students over the years”.
Congratulations to all FMGs!
Today marks a historic and long-awaited milestone for Foreign Medical Graduates in Gujarat.
The Government of Gujarat has taken an important decision regarding stipend for all eligible FMG interns undertaking their compulsory internship in Government Medical Colleges and GMERS Medical Colleges across Gujarat, including interns whose internships commenced from 15 December 2025, 1 June 2026 and 1 October 2026.
This is not merely a decision; it is the result of collective representation, continuous follow-up, unity and perseverance of FMG students over the years.
We sincerely express our gratitude to Hon’ble Health Minister Shri Prafulbhai Pansheriya Saheb and Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel Saheb for recognising the genuine concerns of FMG interns and supporting this historic step.
I would like to sincerely thank every FMG who stood with us, all college and institution representatives, my entire team, the AIMSA team, and every individual who contributed to this cause ,whether through efforts in the past or by standing with us throughout the present journey.
This achievement belongs to every FMG who believed that our voice deserved to be heard.
There may have been different efforts at different stages, but today, those efforts have come together to create a meaningful and historic outcome for the FMG community of Gujarat.
Heartiest congratulations to everyone. This is a victory of unity, perseverance and collective representation. @CMOGuj
— ALL INDIA MEDICAL STUDENTS’ ASSOCIATION (@official_aimsa) October 5, 2026
The decision was taken in a meeting held at Suvarna Sankul-2 state administrative building in Gandhinagar, where detailed discussions were conducted with the officials concerned, Pansheriya said.
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After the meeting, Pansheriya took to his X handle to announce, “Doctors who have completed their MBBS studies abroad and are currently pursuing internships in government and GMERS medical colleges in Gujarat will now receive a monthly stipend of Rs 21,840, the same as other intern doctors.”
(With inputs from PTI)