Gujarat approves Rs 21,840 monthly stipend for foreign medical graduates

As announced by the minister, 350 doctors who received internship postings between June 1 and October 1, 2026 will get benefitted with this step (Photo: AI Generated)

The Gujarat government has decided to pay a monthly stipend of Rs 21,840 to medical graduates who completed their MBBS abroad and are currently undergoing internships in the state, bringing them on par with interns who graduated from medical colleges in Gujarat.

The decision, announced by Health Minister Pansheriya on Monday, is expected to benefit around 350 foreign medical graduates who were allotted internship postings in the state between June 1 and October 1, 2026.

According to rules set by the National Medical Commission (NMC), every medical student who has completed an MBBS degree abroad is required to acquire a mandatory one-year internship experience in India, he was quoted as saying in a release.