Gujarat: Marks obtained in Class 9 periodic tests and Class 10 unit tests to decide results

To prepare Class 10 results, each school will form a “school result committee” under the chairmanship of the principal. (Express Photo by Abhisek Saha/ Representational)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Thursday issued the guidelines for result preparation of class 10 regular students, as the state government had decided to mass promote class 10 students.

As per the guidelines issued by the GSHSEB, issued to all district education officers Thursday, marks obtained in Class 9 periodic tests and Class 10 unit tests will be considered for preparation of Class 10 results.

While the consolidation of results by schools has been scheduled from June 4 till June 10, these are to be uploaded on the board’s website from June 8 till 17. Following which the board will declare online results in the last week of June and, mark sheets and certificates will be distributed in the second week of July.

To prepare Class 10 results, each school will form a “school result committee” under the chairmanship of the principal.

While school’s internal evaluation will be done for subjects selected by the students on the basis of guidelines issued by the state board and uploaded on the board’s online application, the GSHSEB will award grace marks lacking to clear the subjects to students. However, ‘D’ would be mentioned in their report cards.

“Those students who fail to achieve 26 marks in each subject (out of total 80) and 7 marks out of 20, will be mass promoted. In the report card’s result column of such students, ‘qualified for secondary school certificate’ will be mentioned,” the GSHSEB’s guidelines stated.

As per the break-up of assessment, marks obtained by the student in first and second periodic tests of 50 marks each in Class 9 are to be converted into 40 per cent. Both these scores carry a maximum score of 20 marks.

Also, for Class 10, the assessment will take into account maximum 30 marks for first unit tests conducted offline and online in Class 10 and 10 marks for Class 10 unit test. Both these are to be converted into 37.5 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively. The first unit test was conducted from March 19 till March 27.

Students’ results have to be prepared on this formula for each subject selected by the candidate and grades from A to D to be awarded. In case a student remains absent in any of these assessment criteria, 0 has to be awarded for the subject.

The state government is waiting for the guidelines from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for evaluating Class 12 students.