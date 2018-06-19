Gujarat HC tells govt to file reply on challenge to MBBS rules

Several petitions have challenged these rules stating that they were “arbitrary and unreasonable”. Several petitions have challenged these rules stating that they were “arbitrary and unreasonable”.

The Gujarat High Court directed the government to file a reply by June 21 on a set of petitions challenging the rules of domicile and educational qualification for admission to medical courses in the state.

This year, the state government had made it mandatory for medical aspirants to obtain a domicile certificate, which requires them to be a resident of the state for at least 10 years. Also, students are required to have completed classes X and XII in Gujarat.

Several petitions have challenged these rules stating that they were “arbitrary and unreasonable”. According to the petitions moved through advocate Rahul Sharma, 15 per cent of total seats is filled-up through the All India quota. To fill the rest, states have power to frame rules.

Citing the judgment in the case of Pradeep Jain Vs Union of India, Sharma has said that the apex court has not allowed “a blanket policy of reservations based on place of residence, but, allows such a reservation based on certain factors, namely the provision of adequate medical services to people living in the State and the region’s claim of backwardness.” Advocate general Kamal Trivedi gave a statement in the court that if these petition succeed, students will be given admission.

