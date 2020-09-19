Gujarat HC asks state govt to take call on its own

Following the stalemate, the government had turned to the court for a direction to this effect. (Representational)

The Gujarat High Court on Friday left it on the state government to decide on the school fee relaxation and reduction issue amid the Covid-19 pandemic and reminded that a balanced decision should be taken keeping in mind the intent of all stakeholders involved.

The state government in August through the secretary of the education department had moved court after it failed to come to a conclusive decision following negotiations with private schools and their representatives. Following the stalemate, the government had turned to the court for a direction to this effect.

According to advocate Vishal Dave, who has been representing the interests of school children’s parents, it was submitted before the court that the state had sufficient powers under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act to take a decision in the concerning matter.

The federation of self-financed schools had also submitted before the court that the state’s plea was not maintainable given the circumstances. The court was in agreement with both parties and thus disposed of the government’s plea minus any interference.

Reacting to the high court’s order, Education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that after studying the order, a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will be held. A decision will be taken after deliberations of this meeting.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd