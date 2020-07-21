Gujarat: GUJCET postponed to August 24

As many as 1,25,781 candidates have applied for the examination. The state-level entrance test administered by GSHSEB has received 49,888 registrations for the medical stream and 75,519 for the non-medical stream. (Representational) As many as 1,25,781 candidates have applied for the examination. The state-level entrance test administered by GSHSEB has received 49,888 registrations for the medical stream and 75,519 for the non-medical stream. (Representational)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Tuesday changed the examination date of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) from August 22 to 24, in view of the Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari festivals.

This is the third time that the date has been changed for the examination. Earlier, the GSHSEB had postponed the examination date from July 30 to August 22 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Before that, the examination was scheduled for March 31.

As many as 1,25,781 candidates have applied for the examination. The state-level entrance test administered by GSHSEB has received 49,888 registrations for the medical stream and 75,519 for the non-medical stream.

Another 374 people have registered for both medical and non-medical subjects.

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to degree engineering courses and degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed institutes in Gujarat.

