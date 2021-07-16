Gujarat GSEB HSC result 2021 to be announced on July 17

GSEB HSC result 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the date and time for class 12 results of the academic year 2021. The result will be declared on July 17 at 8 am. Students may check their results on the official website — gseb.org.

After the Centre scrapped class 12 board examination of the academic year 2020-2021, the state government decided to cancel the exams for Gujarat board students as well. The decision was taken in the favour of health and safety of students and teachers. Before the Centre’s decision to cancel the exams, the Gujarat government on May 25 announced the Class 12 state board exams to be conducted from July 1. It had already declared mass promotion for the student of class 1-11.

Registered students can check their results by visiting the official website of gseb.org. Click on the tab for the result of class 12, 2021. Enter the necessary credentials to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Last year, more than 6 lakh students appeared for class 12th board exams. In 2020, the pass percentage reached 76.29 per cent. There was a rise of 3.02 per cent from 2019’s pass percenatge, which was 73.27 per cent.

Science stream result of 2020 secured a pass percentage of 71.34 per cent. In the result of the science stream, there was a decline in the pass percentage of 2020 in comparison to the pass percentage of 2019, which was 71.90 per cent.