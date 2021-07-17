Gujarat Board GSHSEB HSC result: How to check score

Students can check their results on the official websites of GHSEB at gseb.org. File.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the class 12 results 2021 today at 8 am. Result will be available on the official website of GHSEB gseb.org. Only schools will be able to check the results and students have to get their scorecards from their respective schools. The result will not be announced for students via the website.

The state government decided to cancel the exams for Gujarat board students, after the Centre scrapped CBSE class 12 board examination of the academic year 2020-2021. The board devised a special evaluation criteria for calculating the class 12 results.

GSHSEB class 12 result: How to check score

Step 1: Visit the official website of gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the tab for the result of class 12, 2021.

Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials to log in to get the result.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

As per the evaluation policy framed by the committee of 11 educationists formed for framing the criteria, the GSHSEB will take into account the results of Class 10, 11 and 12 in the ratio of 50:25:25 respectively.

Last year, more than 16 lakh students appeared for board exams, out of which 6 lakh appeared for the class 12 board examination. Last year, the pass percentage reached 76.29 per cent. There was a rise of 3.02 per cent from 2019’s pass percentage, which was 73.27 per cent.

Science stream result of 2020 secured a pass percentage of 71.34 per cent. In the result of the science stream, there was a decline in the pass percentage of 2020 in comparison to the pass percentage of 2019, which was 71.90 per cent.