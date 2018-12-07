Gujarat GSEB SSC, HSC exam 2019 timetable released, exams from March 7

Gujarat SSC and HSC exam timetable: The datasheet or exam timetable for SSC and HSC – class 10 and class 12 – board exams under the Gujarat Board has been released on the official website – gseb.org. While the registration for the HSC exam is still on. For the SSC exam alone, nearly 11 lakh candidates have registered so far.

The exam for Class 10 and 12 will begin on March 7 and end on March 16, 2019. For the class 10 (Gujrat board SSC) exam, the first exam will be of the first language subject. For class 12 (Gujrat board HSC) students the first exam will be different depending on the stream for science stream first exam will be of physics and for the general stream, the first exam will be of accountancy.

Gujarat SSC and HSC exam timetable: How to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website – gseb.org

Step 2 – On the home page click on the link ‘click here to go to GSEB board website’

Step 3 – A new page will be open

Step 4 – Click on the link ‘program for public examinations of 2019’ and ‘Gujarat state examination’

Step 5 – New pages will open for both the exams.

Step 6 – Read and download exam timetable for your corresponding class

Gujarat SSC and HSC datesheet –

Gujarat board SSC exam timetable –

March 7 – First language

March 9 – Science and technology

March 12 – Mathematics

March 14 – Social Science

March 16 – Second language

Gujarat board HSC (science stream) exam time table

March 7 – Physics

March 9 – Chemistry –

March 11 – Biology

March 12 – First language

March 14 – Mathematics

March 16 – second language

Gujarat board HSC (general stream) exam time table –

March 7 – Accountancy

March 9 – Statistics

March 11 – Secretariat practice

March 12 – Economics

March 14 – Psychology

March 16 – First language