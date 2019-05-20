GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2019: Check date and time

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2019 date and time: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the results of class 10 examination on May 21. As per the official release, “The results of SSC examination will be declared on May 21 at 8 am. The students can check the results through the official website- gseb.org.”

Advertising

This year, the pass percentage in the class 12 exam dropped by a per cent to 72.99. The girls have outperformed again with a pass percentage of 72.01, while that of boys is 71.83 per cent.

Read | Gujarat Board HSC Science Result 2019 declared: How to check score online

GSEB SSC 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org.in

Advertising

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

Step 3: Fill in your roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

GSEB 10th SSC result 2019: How to check via app

The result is available through the apps available on Google Play store. The students can check the results by downloading it from the Play Store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

Last year, about 10.64 lakh students registered for their SSC exam. Despite awarding grace marks, the overall pass percentage including regular, repeaters and open or private candidates was at 53.10 percent, lower than 2016’s 54.93 percent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 68.24 percent.