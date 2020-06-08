Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020: When and where to check marks

Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 at gseb.org (Representational image) Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 at gseb.org (Representational image)

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the results of class 10 examinations at 8 am on June 9. Over 11 lakh students had appeared for the SSC exams. To pass the exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall.

Earlier, the HSC Science result was declared on May 17, and a total of 71.34 per cent of students cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage had seen a decline this year. For Gujarat Board class 10 result 2019, pass percentage was recorded at 66.97 per cent.

Read | Gujarat Board SSC 10th result 2020: How much marks are needed to pass GSEB 10th exam

Gujarat GSEB SSC exams results 2020: When and where to check

The results, once declared will be available can be accessed at gseb.org. To get the latest updates, students can also register at indianexpress.com. In order to access the results here, the students will be required to fill the box below:

Meanwhile, in case a candidate fails to clear the SSC exam, they will get a second chance in the form of supplementary exams. Due to coronavirus, the academic schedule for most of the boards has been delayed, and hence there is no update on when these exams will be held by the Gujarat Board.

Read | Gujarat Board GSEB SSC result 2020 date and time update

Last year, a total of 7.90 lakh regular students appeared for their Class 10 exams, out of which 5.33 lakh had passed. Surat emerged as the best performing district with 80.06 passing percentage followed by Junagadh and Rajkot.

