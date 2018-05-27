Declared! Gujarat GSEB SSC 10th result 2018: When and where to check at gseb.org

GSEB SSC 10th result 2018: The students can check their SSC 10th results from the official website gseb.org.in at 8 am GSEB SSC 10th result 2018: The students can check their SSC 10th results from the official website gseb.org.in at 8 am

GSEB SSC 10th result 2018: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the result of Class 10 today, on Monday, May 28. The students can check their SSC 10th results from the official website gseb.org.in. The board had earlier declared the results of class 12 Science examination on May 9. Both the SSC and HSC exams were held from March 12. This

Last year, about 10.64 lakh students registered for their SSC exam. Despite awarding grace marks, the overall pass percentage including regular, repeaters and open or private candidates was at 53.10 per cent, lower than 2016’s 54.93 per cent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 68.24 per cent. The pass percentage of regular students in the year 2016 was 67.06 per cent. As many as 3750 candidates scored the highest grade of A1 (99 to 100 marks). This is higher than previous year when 3115 candidates were scored in this bracket.

GSEB 10th SSC result 2018: When and where to check

The result of GSEB SSC 10th examination has been declared on Monday, May 28. The candidates can check the results through gseb.org.in, apart from it, the results will be available on the private websites, examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

GSEB 10th SSC result 2018 via app

The result is available through app. The students can check the results through it, by downloading it from the google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

A total of 7.75 lakh regular students appeared for the exams out of this, 5.28 lakh were successful and eligible for qualifying certificate of secondary examination.

